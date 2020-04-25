|
|
Mark E. Hoagland
Born: Feruary 28, 1949
Died: April 18, 2020
CHANDLER, Ariz. – Mark Edmund Hoagland, 71, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Rock Falls, died April 18, 2020 in hospice care with his daughter by his side.
He was born on February 28, 1949, in Sterling, IL, son of Crawford and Emily (Geidner) Hoagland.
Mark graduated from RFHS in 1967, then worked at the RB&W for many years. After moving to Arizona, Mark worked for the City of Tempe, then for a security firm. Mark was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Adams of Schaumberg, IL; a son, Curt Hoagland of Sterling; three brothers: Steven (Marie) Hoagland of Rock Falls, James (Mary) Hoagland of Alamo, TX, and Timothy (Kelly) Hoagland of Rock Falls; one grandson, Kyan Adams; one granddaughter, Bailey Hoagland.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Brian Hoagland.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held in Rock Falls at a later date.