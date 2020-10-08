Marsha Helen Parker-Hussung
Born: November 9, 1958; Los Angeles
Died: October 6, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Marsha Helen Parker-Hussung, age 61, of Dixon, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.
Marsha was born November 9, 1958 in Los Angeles, Calif. the daughter of Charles, Sr. and Mary (Stees) Parker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who enjoyed spending her time with family.
She is survived by four children, Jeremy (Janie) Parker of Dixon, Dawn Parker of Dixon, Racheal Dahler of Dixon and Amber (Todd Morgan) Dahler of Rock Falls; three sisters, Star (Dave) Wallingford of Fulton, Grace Hurd of Dixon and Venus Brown of Tampico; four brothers, Charles Parker Jr. of West Plains, Mo., Marshall (Sheila Shreve) Parker of Dixon, Patrick Parker of Galt and Benjamin (Elena Barron) Parker of Galt; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Teresa Parker; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
.