Martha 'Marty' Abbott-Meyer
Born: October 25, 1943; New Hampton, Iowa
Died: August 8, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Martha "Marty" Abbott-Meyer, 76, of Dixon, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She worked as an administrator for the Lee Country Coroner's Office for 20 years until her passing.
Marty was born October 25, 1943, in New Hampton, IA, the daughter of Leo and Olga Diesburg. She married Dennis M. Meyer on June 13, 1987, in New Hampton, IA. He preceded her in death on February 15, 1993. Marty enjoyed reading and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by her son, Nikk (Sheri) Abbott of Ocean View, Hawaii; daughter, Jamy Abbott of Davenport, IA; one grandson, Christian Abbott of Dixon; siblings, Kenneth Diesburg of Murfreesboro, TN, Mary (Dick) Hyde of Elkader, IA, and Leona (Harold) Underwood of Sycamore.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents.
Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced to allow for 50 people at a time to attend a public visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., Dixon, IL. A private graveside service will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon, IL, with the Pastor Jack Briggs, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL or Glaucoma Research Foundation.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
