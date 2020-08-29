1/
Martha Cervantes
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Cervantes

Born: December 9, 1953

Died: August 24, 2020

STERLING – Martha Cervantes, age 66, died at her home on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Martha was born in Los Ocotes Gto, Mexico on December 9, 1953 the daughter of Jose and Emilia (Rizo) Cervantes. She married David Zaragoza in Mexico. Martha was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. She was a homemaker and caregiver to her son Fernando Zaragoza.

Survivors include her father, Jose Cervantes of Mexico; her husband, David Zaragoza of Sterling; two daughters, Veronica Zaragoza of Sterling and Ma Guadalupe Zaragoza Cervantes of Mexico; two sons, Rodolfo Zaragoza and Fernando Zaragoza both of Sterling; five sisters, Guadalupe Cervantes Rizo, Sara Cervantes Rizo, Ana Cervantes Rizo, Juani Cervantes Rizo all of Mexico and Irene Cervantes Rizo of Savannah, Ga.; six brothers, Rafael Cervantes Rizo of Bakersfield, Calif., and Antonio Cervantes Rizo, Manuel Cervantes Rizo,Augustin Cervantes Rizo, Jose Cervantes Rizo and Ramon Cervantes Rizo, all of Mexico; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. with Reverend Jorge Bravo officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved