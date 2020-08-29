Martha Cervantes
Born: December 9, 1953
Died: August 24, 2020
STERLING – Martha Cervantes, age 66, died at her home on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Martha was born in Los Ocotes Gto, Mexico on December 9, 1953 the daughter of Jose and Emilia (Rizo) Cervantes. She married David Zaragoza in Mexico. Martha was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. She was a homemaker and caregiver to her son Fernando Zaragoza.
Survivors include her father, Jose Cervantes of Mexico; her husband, David Zaragoza of Sterling; two daughters, Veronica Zaragoza of Sterling and Ma Guadalupe Zaragoza Cervantes of Mexico; two sons, Rodolfo Zaragoza and Fernando Zaragoza both of Sterling; five sisters, Guadalupe Cervantes Rizo, Sara Cervantes Rizo, Ana Cervantes Rizo, Juani Cervantes Rizo all of Mexico and Irene Cervantes Rizo of Savannah, Ga.; six brothers, Rafael Cervantes Rizo of Bakersfield, Calif., and Antonio Cervantes Rizo, Manuel Cervantes Rizo,Augustin Cervantes Rizo, Jose Cervantes Rizo and Ramon Cervantes Rizo, all of Mexico; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. with Reverend Jorge Bravo officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.
