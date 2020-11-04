Martha E. Aldridge
Born: October 17, 1951; Sterling
Died: October 31, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Martha E. Aldridge, 69, of Rock Falls, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
She was born on October 17, 1951 in Sterling the daughter of Alberto and Petra (Ramirez)Ruiz. She married Charles T. Aldridge on August 13, 1984. He died September 5,2019. Martha was employed at National Manufacturing in Sterling for 30 years. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was an excellentcook and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends and camping for many years on the Mississippi River.
Survivors include her daughter, Annette Skinner of Janesville, WI; her son, Marc(Virginia) Juarez of Chesapeake, VA ; her stepdaughters, Shawnda Yuhas of Sheridan, IL and Jacalynn Bowers of Fort Mills, SC; her six grandchildren, Jensen, Savannah, Lillian, Jude, Tom and Jake; her sisters, Pat (Les) Melhorn of Highland Ranch, CO, Hilda (Dave) Hiland of Chesapeake, VA and Elsa Leverington of Madison, WI; her brothers, Robert (Barb) Ruiz and Arthur (Janet) Ruiz, both of Sterling; and her beloved "Scooter."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Albert Jr and Charles Ruiz; her son-in-law, Michael Skinner; and her stepson, Edward Aldridge.
Per family wishes, there will be a private family celebration in the future when it may be safe to do so. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
