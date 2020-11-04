1/
Martha E. Aldridge
Martha E. Aldridge

Born: October 17, 1951; Sterling

Died: October 31, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Martha E. Aldridge, 69, of Rock Falls, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

She was born on October 17, 1951 in Sterling the daughter of Alberto and Petra (Ramirez)Ruiz. She married Charles T. Aldridge on August 13, 1984. He died September 5,2019. Martha was employed at National Manufacturing in Sterling for 30 years. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was an excellentcook and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends and camping for many years on the Mississippi River.

Survivors include her daughter, Annette Skinner of Janesville, WI; her son, Marc(Virginia) Juarez of Chesapeake, VA ; her stepdaughters, Shawnda Yuhas of Sheridan, IL and Jacalynn Bowers of Fort Mills, SC; her six grandchildren, Jensen, Savannah, Lillian, Jude, Tom and Jake; her sisters, Pat (Les) Melhorn of Highland Ranch, CO, Hilda (Dave) Hiland of Chesapeake, VA and Elsa Leverington of Madison, WI; her brothers, Robert (Barb) Ruiz and Arthur (Janet) Ruiz, both of Sterling; and her beloved "Scooter."

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Albert Jr and Charles Ruiz; her son-in-law, Michael Skinner; and her stepson, Edward Aldridge.

Per family wishes, there will be a private family celebration in the future when it may be safe to do so. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
