Martin E. Leal
Martin E. Leal

Born: April 1, 1949; Pharr, Texas

Died: October 27, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Martin E. Leal, 71 of Sterling died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

He was born on April 1, 1949 in Pharr, TX, the son of Pablo and Petra (Escamilla) Leal. He was employed as an electrician at the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Co in Sterling, retiring after 35 years. For many years, Martin coached his children and grandchildren in softball and baseball, and was a Chicago CUBS fan.

Survivors include his wife, Frances; his daughters, Sandra (Jeff) Wiggins and Elizabeth (Charles) Tabor, both of Sterling; his son, Martin Joseph Leal Jr of Sterling; his grandchildren, Dakota Trancoso, Jamyson Trancoso, Joshua Wiggins, Erin Tabor and Rylee Tabor; and his many siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

At his request, there will be no public services and cremation will take place. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be directed to the family in his memory.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 30, 2020.
