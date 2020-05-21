Martin J. Wells
Martin J. Wells

Born: October 10, 1956

Died: May 17, 2020

MORRISON – Martin J. Wells, 63, of Morrison, passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side May 17, 2020.

Martin was born October 10, 1956 in Sterling, the son of Keith and Shirley (Paddock) Wells. Marty graduated from Sterling High School and attended University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He married Debra McDonnell on June 9, 2001 in Sterling. At the time of his death, Marty was employed by Regional Media as a sales consultant for WSDR radio station. Martin was a member of St. Mary's Church in Morrison where he served as a member of the finance committee. He was a sports fanatic and an avid Vikings fan. No one knew sports trivia better than Marty. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Debra; one daughter, Nicole (Paul) Motz of Chicago; three sisters, Susan (Gary Speer) Wells of Houston, TX, Barbara Wells of Sterling, and Patricia Otten of Sterling; one stepson, Brian (Lezlie Marquez) McDonnell of Marion, IA; one stepdaughter, Amber McDonnell of Dixon; grandson-to-be, Alexander Donald Motz; and two stepgrandchildren, Lilith McDonnell and Maddox McDonnell.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.

A memorial has been established to Trinity Cancer Center in Moline. Memorial may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

