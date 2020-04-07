|
|
Martin T. Brechon
Born: Oct. 20, 1953; Dixon
Died: April 4, 2020; Rockford
DIXON – Martin T. Brechon, age 66 of Dixon, died Saturday. April 4, 2020 at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born Oct. 20, 1953, in Dixon, the son of Edward and Margaretta (O'Brien) Brechon. He was a member of the Newman Central Catholic High School class of 1971. Marty had worked at ACE Hardware in Dixon for 23 years and then at E.D. Etnyre in Oregon for 12 years prior to his retirement Dec. 31, 2018. He was a member of the Rock River Valley Barbershop Chorus.
In 1971, at age 18, Marty was sworn in as the youngest precinct committeeman in the State of Illinois.Marty married Jean Alter March 23, 1974 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers John, Richard and Edwin.
Marty is survived by his wife, Jean; son John Martin Brechon of Maryville, IL; sisters Mary (Larry) Wallin of Luck, WI and Marcella (Tom) Kitson of Dixon; sister-in-law, Margaret Brechon of Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Marty was a loving and caring person, and it was his wish to donate his body for anatomical study so that he might help others learn.
A memorial has been established to the Granny Rose Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.