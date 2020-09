Martin T. 'Marty' BrechonDied: April 4, 2020; RockfordDIXON – Martin T. "Marty" Brechon, age 66, of Dixon died Saturday April 4, 2020 at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Burial of cremains will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. Face coverings are required at the visitation.A memorial has been established to the Granny Rose Animal Shelter.Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com