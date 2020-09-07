Martin T. 'Marty' Brechon
Died: April 4, 2020; Rockford
DIXON – Martin T. "Marty" Brechon, age 66, of Dixon died Saturday April 4, 2020 at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Burial of cremains will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. Face coverings are required at the visitation.
A memorial has been established to the Granny Rose Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com
