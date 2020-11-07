Marty Mighell
Born: June 7, 1962
Died: October 30, 2020
DIXON – Marty Mighell, 58, of Dixon, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rush University Medical Center.
He was born June 7, 1962, in Dixon, the son of Howard L. Mighell and Doris A. (Heckman) Mighell. Marty owned AFAB Metal Works L.L.C of Dixon, Illinois. He enjoyed attending demolition derbies, spending time with his friends and his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris A. (Heckman) Mighell.
He is survived by his wife, Christine (Knipple) Mighell; his daughter, Jennifer Mighell; his son, Joel Mighell; his two grandchildren, Ameer and Nevaeh; his father, Howard Mighell (Carole) of Dixon; his brother, Chris (Lisa) Mighell of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and his sisters, Karen Palmer of Moyock, North Carolina and Kim (Ted ) Hvarre of Dixon. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews, McKayla (Pete) Toth; Brittany (Jake) Stewart; Brandi Mighell (Colin); Eaden Hvarre and Evelynn Hvarre, Cody Mighell (Kennedy) and Brandon Bartow, as well as their family friend "sister wife," Melody Shirley.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. A memorial service to follow at 3:30 p.m. Masks will be required for the visitation and service.
Cards may be sent to Jones Funeral Home. A memorial has been established.
Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com