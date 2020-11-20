Marvin E. Wagner



Born: April 18, 1934; Polo



Died: November 17, 2020; Oregon



ROCHELLE – Marvin Eugene Wagner, 86, of Rochelle, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at the Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL. after battling a variety of medical ailments.



Marvin was born April 18, 1934, the son of Glenn and Loretta (Hubbard) Wagner, in Polo, Illinois. He married Mary Rose Cook on August 13, 1955 in Sterling, Illinois. Marvin was fond of camping, mowing lawns, working in his garage on wooden crafts and watching Westerns. He was known to share his pocket full of candy with everyone he knew. He especially enjoyed going out to eat with his five girls and grandkids.



With 11 siblings throughout Sterling, Rock Falls, and Polo, he enjoyed plenty of family occasions which were full of laughs and many of his stories. Marvin would always have a smile and a hug for whoever greeted him. He was a 39-year employee of Burlington Northern Rail Road and member of the Rochelle Area CB Club. Marvin and Mary enjoyed raising their family in Rochelle for the past 60 years.



Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; four brothers, Ronnie, Leo, Wally and Keith Wagner; and three sisters, Lois Ferris, Eileen Ford and Linda Knaple.



Marvin is survived by five daughters, Marla (Rick) Bearrows, Marsha (Eldon) Miller and Michele (Paul) Hardcastle, all of Rochelle, Marilyn (Chris) Collier of Jackson, MO and Malinda Wagner, also of Rochelle; seven grandchildren, Eric Bearrows, Wendy (Andy) Thomas, Stephanie (Steve) Messer, Ashley Miller, Zoe Hardcastle, Valerie Collier and Christopher Collier; and six great-grandchildren.



Due to COVID-19, there will be a walkthrough visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, with no family present, for those who wish to pay their respects directly to Marvin, at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. A private, immediate family only, service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook Page. Pastor Lowell Woolbright and Ron McDermott will be officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling, IL.



A memorial has been established.





