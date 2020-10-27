1/1
Mary A. Tegeler
Mary A. Tegeler

Born: March 25, 1944; Morrison

Died: October 21, 2020; Dowagiac, Michigan

DOWAGIAC, Michigan – Mary A. Tegeler, 76, of Dowagiac, formerly of Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. , at Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891, or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Mary was born on March 25, 1944, to Kenneth & Marguerite (Strating) in Morrison, IL. She was raised in Albany and Erie, IL, area on her family's farm. She graduated from Erie High School in Erie, IL, then continued her education at Northern Illinois University where she earned a master's in education. Mary worked as a physical education teacher Algonquin Middle School for over 30 years before her retirement at age 55. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, dominos and boat rides on her lake. Mary enjoyed her winters in Naples, FL, at Cedar Hammock Country Club and her summers in Dowagiac, MI on Magician Lake. She loved the views from her lake house, especially in the fall. Mary fought MS for over 40 years and struggled through many challenging times. She was a fighter but her final battle was pancreatic cancer. Her body couldn't fight any longer.

Mary is survived by her siblings, Wilma Tegeler of Morrison, IL, Verna (Arden) Anderson of Chadwick, IL, Kenneth E. (Gayle) Tegeler of Fenton, IL, Roger (Debbie) Tegeler of Morrison, IL, Karen (Bob) Sweikar of Savoy, IL, and Debra (Al) Michalik of Buckeye, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary's family would like to thank her friends at Cedar Hammock Country Club in Naples, FL and neighbors around Magician Lake in Dowagiac, MI, for watching over her. Mary thought of them as her family also.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
405 Center St
Dowagiac, MI 49047
(269) 782-2135
