DIXON – Mary A. Wohrley, 65, of Dixon, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26th, 2020. She was a beloved mother and grandmother.
Mary was born on September 7th, 1955, in Galesburg, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Maribelle (Harms) Smith. Mary was fortunate enough to have found love twice; she married Ron Pfeifer in 1975, who sadly passed away a short 5 years later in 1980. Mary's second love was found in Brad Wohrley, whom she married in 1984 and enjoyed a full and happy marriage until Brad's untimely death in 2014.
Mary was a dedicated and respected employee for the Lee County Public Defender's Office where she was employed for over 40 years! Mary's life was full or richness and blessings and she was incredibly devoted to her family and friends and her sweet pup, Lucy. She loved to dress up and enjoy a date night with Brad, dancing the night away! Mary loved to swim and was a member of the YMCA and was often the first one in the pool in the mornings. Eventually, she had her own pool and often hosted parties for family and friends. Mary was often found sitting with Lucy by her side, taking in the activities surrounding her and relishing every moment with her family and friends. Time spent with family was, indeed, one of Mary's greatest treasures.
Another treasure of Mary's was the birth of her son, Zachary. Mary took great pride in being a mother and showered Zach with the love and guidance needed to raise a responsible man. Mary often had a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face with a joke ready to lighten the mood, and, thankfully, she passed that gift right on down to Zach! And, Zach, in turn, blessed Mary with the greatest gift a son could give to his mother, a mini-Zach, her grandson, Carson! Mary might well have considered being a grandmother to Carson as her greatest life accomplishment! She took great pride in Carson and he was a special light to her, always brightening her world.
Mary was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert and Maribelle Smith; and brother, Donald Smith.
Mary is survived by her son, Zachary (Lindsay) Wohrley of Dixon, and one grandson, Carson Wohrley. She is also survived by three brothers, Ronald Smith (Susan Wilson) of Dixon, Terry (Kim) Smith of Dixon, and Robert "Rob" (Sonok) Smith of Dixon; two sisters, Rosa (Marv Blixt) Hart of Rock Falls, and Sharon (Rick) Tucker of Dixon.
