STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Mary Ann (Moore) Krems, age 78 of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Arborview Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, after a short and aggressive battle with ALS. She put up an extremely tough fight throughout her illness and gave it everything she had, just as she did with any task in life that she undertook.
Mary Ann was born on August 31, 1941 in Morrison, Illinois. Mary Ann is the oldest of six children born to the late Melvin and Marie Moore of Prophetstown, Illinois.
She attended and graduated from Our Lady of Angels Academy Catholic High School of Clinton, Iowa in 1959. She went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in History at Marquette University and a Master of Science in Education at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, all while raising her three boys and cherishing her husband.
On October 3, 1970, Mary Ann married James "Jim" Krems at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The couple made their home in the communities of Greenfield, Prairie du Chien, Rosholt, and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Mary Ann enjoyed serving as a guidance counselor at Pacelli Catholic High School for 13 years.
She worked hard all of her life, and she always saw the good in people. She was a passionate advocate for the impoverished, marginalized, and at-risk, and her Catholic faith was woven throughout every aspect of her life. However, Mary Ann's dedication to family is what truly defined her; the most rewarding roles of her lifetime included being wife, mom, sister, aunt, and friend to her "dear ones," as well as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann was a lifelong volunteer everywhere she lived. She was an active member of the Portage County community for over forty years including the Portage County Alliance for Youth for over 38 years, a volunteer on numerous committees at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Portage County AODA Coalition, Stevens Point Retired Teachers Association (SPARTA), League of Women Voters, and an integral leader/facilitator of Developmental Assets. She was also an active associate of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) Sisters, a community of Catholic women called to live the mission of Jesus through the core values of freedom, education, charity and justice.
Mary Ann spent nearly 49 summers at "the cottage" in Hiles, Wisconsin, where she enjoyed visiting with friends, giving back to the community, and most of all, spending time with her family. Her warmth and generosity were unmatched. She never asked for anything in return and always left the campground better than she found it!
She is survived by; her husband of 50 years, Jim; son Scott (Dana) Krems, son Greg (Denise) Krems, son David Krems; grandchildren, Kaylyn (Phil) Costa, Savannah (Spencer) Youmans, Noah (Jessica) Krems, Allison Krems, Seth Krems, Ethan Krems; great-grandchildren, Kamilla Costa, Granger Youmans, Shepherd Youmans, Ripken Youmans; siblings, Paul (Ann) Moore, John (Sue) Moore, Susan (Fred) Schnulle, and Theresa (Dan) Howe, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Marie Moore and sister Rita Moore.
Due to the current public health concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Stevens Point, WI 54481 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with Father Steve Brice presiding. A celebration of life will follow for all to attend when current public health concerns are decreased, at a future date to be announced. Disposition of remains will follow at Hiles Cemetery in Hiles, WI at a later date.
