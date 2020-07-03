Mary Ann OltmannsBorn: January 25, 1931; OregonDied: July 1, 2020; OregonOREGON – Mary Ann Oltmanns, 89, lifelong Oregon resident, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Serenity Hospice Home, Oregon.She was born January 25, 1931 in Oregon, the daughter of Raybo and Helen (Buhs) Oltmanns. Mary Ann was a graduate of Oregon High School, and was employed over 50 years at Kable News in Mt. Morris prior to retiring. She was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church, Oregon and enjoyed bowling, her pet dogs, flowers and gardening.Mary Ann is survived by her nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Richard and Melvin.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Ebenezer Cemetery, rural Oregon, with Pastor Josiah Youngquist of Ebenezer Reformed Church officiating. There will be no visitation.Memorials in Mary Anns name may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon.Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.