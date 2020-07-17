Mary A. Caudillo



Born: June 13, 1923



Died: July 16, 2020



STERLING – Mary A. Caudillo, age 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.



She was born on June 13, 1923 in Price, Utah to John and Merejilda (Galbadon) Erwin. Mary moved to Sterling in 1950 and married Peter C. Caudillo who preceded her in death in July 1987.



Mary worked at Community General Hospital, Heartland Nursing and Coventry Village; she loved working with people and serving those in need. Mary retired in 2003. Mary enjoyed singing in St. Mary's Choir, hosting international students, organizing and hosting family dinners and birthday parties. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She had a sweet personality and always made people around her laugh. Her classy style complimented her infectious smile.



Survivors include four daughters, Pauline (Dennis) Anderson of Belleville, Patty Howe of Bloomington, Rose Caudillo of Moline, and Annette (Tom) Van Hoose of Dixon; one son, Steven Caudillo of Sterling; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and special niece, Jessica Zambrano (Doug Wickman) of Cicero, NY.



She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sons, Ed Caudillo and Michael Caudillo; grandson, John Vrieswyk and great-grandson, Matt Anderson.



Visitation will be Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, 1002 12th Avenue. Due to current COVID guidelines, the family has asked everyone to wear a facemask when attending visitation and be prepared to possibly wait to enter the building, as attendance is limited to 50 people.



Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling with the Reverend James R. Keenan, celebrant officiating.





