And on the ninth day, God made a farmer's wife...





Mary Elizabeth (Ritchie) Weber, age 92, went to be with her Lord and

Savior on May 9, 2020.





A private family burial service will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at

Chadwick Cemetery. You may watch the service from your home on Facebook

Live at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, or any time after, by going to

the Law-Jones Facebook page and joining Mary's group.





Mary was born on March 18, 1928 in Savanna, IL, to Marshall and Bessie

(Campbell) Ritchie. She grew up in the rural schools near Zion and Mt

Carroll and graduated from Lanark High School in 1946. Mary worked as a

switchboard operator in Lanark through her late teens.





She married George Weber, a farmer from Chadwick, on November 30, 1947.

Together, they had three children, Donald (Deb) Weber of Minooka,

Christine (Robert) Wiltshire, and William (Margo) Weber, both of Chadwick.

Mary took immense pride in being a farmer's wife and being the meal

provider for those in the field. She spent countless hours in her large

garden and was known far and wide for her chocolate chiffon cakes.





Mary spent many years serving her Lord as a founding member of the

Chadwick Evangelical Free Church and faithfully supported her

missionaries. She enjoyed participating in the Farm Bureau women's

committee. and every year she looked forward to her Lanark class reunion.

She so enjoyed the months when her sister Ruth would come to visit from

Alabama. She never missed a Saturday night with Lawrence Welk, and you

never found her in her chair without a good book and a kitty on her lap.





Mary had a spirit that loved animals - well, nearly all. She raised every

domestic and wild animal in the northwest in a cardboard box in the

kitchen- cats, dogs, cows, pigs, rabbits, ducks, chickens, raccoons, a

fox, and even a squirrel ... George facetiously scowled when she wouldn't

take in a coyote.

When Mary became a grandmother, she wasn't just "Grandma Mary" to her

grandkids; she was "Grandma Mary" to everyone. Time slowed down when you

sat with her on the swing under the hollow maple, in the kitchen at the

table, or in the second to last pew on the left in the sanctuary. When she

called you "honey" you felt you were her world. There was no better

listener than this Grandma. And her big hugs wrapped you up in a way that

never let go. She will be missed by so many.





She waits in heaven for her sister, Ruth Manning of Jacksonville FL;

children; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Wolff, Amy (Jacob Chapman)

Wiltshire, Heidi (Jason) Hall, and Melody (Chris) Stauffer; and

great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jackson, Trey, Will, and Eva.





She meets in heaven her parents; infant grandson, Bobby Wiltshire; and

husband George.





In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the funeral home in Mary's

name.

