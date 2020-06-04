Mary "Jerry" Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary 'Jerry' Green

Born: Feb. 4, 1939; Benton, Wisconsin

Died: May 29, 2020; Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – Mary "Jerry" Green, 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Pinecrest Community in Mt. Morris, IL where she resided surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Benton, WI to Howard and Mary Ellen Birkett. She married Robert "Bob" Green on June 16, 1956. Throughout her life, Jerry enjoyed her work at place such as Goldie B. Floberg Center, JCPenney (where Bob wondered if she was working or just shopping all day), Warner Lambert Co., Anchor Hocking, and Cacciatore's in the bakery department. She was a devoted Packers fan who enjoyed her visits to Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. She enjoyed cooking and hosting her loved ones and was a mall walker at Machesney Park Mall. Her greatest joy in life was being with Bob, their dogs, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Jerry is survived by her children, Bobbi, Glenda (Roger), Russ (Chris), Dan (Terri); 32 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Judy (Mick) Vaughn and Marsha Havertape.

She is predeceased by her husband; her parents; her sister, June; brother-in-law, Keith; and stepbrother, Joe.

Special thanks to all the staff at Pinecrest and Serenity House Hospice who lovingly cared for her.

Walkthrough visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park. Funeral service will be livestreamed at 12 p.m., on Sunset Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SunsetfuneralhomeIL.

Condolences can be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
livestreamed on Sunset Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SunsetfuneralhomeIL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved