Mary 'Jerry' Green
Born: Feb. 4, 1939; Benton, Wisconsin
Died: May 29, 2020; Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS – Mary "Jerry" Green, 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Pinecrest Community in Mt. Morris, IL where she resided surrounded by her family.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Benton, WI to Howard and Mary Ellen Birkett. She married Robert "Bob" Green on June 16, 1956. Throughout her life, Jerry enjoyed her work at place such as Goldie B. Floberg Center, JCPenney (where Bob wondered if she was working or just shopping all day), Warner Lambert Co., Anchor Hocking, and Cacciatore's in the bakery department. She was a devoted Packers fan who enjoyed her visits to Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. She enjoyed cooking and hosting her loved ones and was a mall walker at Machesney Park Mall. Her greatest joy in life was being with Bob, their dogs, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Jerry is survived by her children, Bobbi, Glenda (Roger), Russ (Chris), Dan (Terri); 32 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Judy (Mick) Vaughn and Marsha Havertape.
She is predeceased by her husband; her parents; her sister, June; brother-in-law, Keith; and stepbrother, Joe.
Special thanks to all the staff at Pinecrest and Serenity House Hospice who lovingly cared for her.
Walkthrough visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park. Funeral service will be livestreamed at 12 p.m., on Sunset Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SunsetfuneralhomeIL.
Condolences can be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.