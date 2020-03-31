|
Mary h. dunn
Born: July 30, 1933; Mounds
Died: March 28. 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Mary Helen Dunn, age 86 of Sterling, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home.
Mary was born on July 30, 1933 in Mounds, IL, the daughter of Walter Graves and Easter Buckles. She married Herschel Dunn on September 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2007. Mary worked at the Ramada Inn in Rock Falls for 15 years. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of First Open Bible Church in Rock Falls.
Survivors include her three daughters, Helen Musyl of Sterling, Pamela (Lyman) Gilbert, Jr. of Kewanee and Deb (Larry) Haan of Sterling; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; seven brothers, Harry, Frank, Donald, Vernon, Everett, Henry and Tom Hughes; one sister, Patricia Krone and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
