Mary J. Koch
Born: March 1, 1937
Died: April 26, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Mary J. Koch, 83, of Rock Falls, passed away April 26th, 2020, with her son by her side.
She was born to the late John and Mildred (Parker) Koch, March 1st, 1937, in Shannon, Illinois. Mary graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1957.
Mary is survived by her beloved son, Richard Koch, of Morrison, IL married to Theresa Koch. She is also survived by her cherished 3 grandchildren, Maxxwell Koch, Jade Koch and Zed Koch.
Mary loved 3 things: (in no particular order) Her family, her church and the Chicago Cubs. She saw the Cubs play often at Wrigley and other stadiums with her BFF Gladys in tow. She loved her church even more than the Cubs and the fellowship from all the members. She taught her son the important lesson in life. Work hard. Never give up. And don?t care what others think about you. She was a hero to her son, as he often told her.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a celebration of life will be held later at First Christian Church in Rock Falls. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to First Christina Church 506 5th Ave. Rock Falls, IL 61081
