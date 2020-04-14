|
|
Mary Jo Adler
Born: March 3, 1941; Sabula, Iowa
Died: April 12, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Mary Jo Adler, age 79 of Sterling, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mary Jo was born on March 3, 1941 in Sabula, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Maxine (O'Dell) Banes. She married Larry Foy on March 17, 1960 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on August 2, 1992. She then married Thomas Adler on August 1, 1998. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2015. Mary Jo retired from Kmart after working there for 20 years and she also enjoyed selling flowers at Blue Freedom every year. She enjoyed baking, her flowers, gardening, and her card club. She loved spending time with her family, and no matter where she went, there was always the "Mary Jo Chair."
Survivors include her two daughters, Kelli Foy of Sterling and Darcee Foy of Sterling; her two sons, David (Betsy) Foy of Rock Falls and Stephen (Michele) Foy of Lewistown, MT; one sister, Beverly (Bill) Boesen of Sterling; two brothers, Doug (Jan) Banes of Mt. Carroll and Dave (Sandy) Banes of Rock Falls; four grandchildren, Ryan (Laura) Foy, Danielle (Josh) Gervais, Will Gillen and Wyatt Gillen; three great grandchildren, Zander Foy, Kaylynn Gervais and Maelynn Gervais and one great-grandson soon to be born; several nieces and nephews; and special coffee buddy and great friend, Lyle Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; her parents; and one brother, Dan Banes.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. A private graveside will take place at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit ww.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made in her memory to Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.