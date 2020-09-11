Mary Jo Hermes Tsokolas
Born: August 15, 1979
Died: September 7, 2020
CHICAGO – Surrounded by loved ones at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Mary Jo Hermes Tsokolas, 41, of Chicago, went home to her Heavenly Father Monday, September 7, 2020.
Mary Jo was a beautiful, brilliant, passionate young woman who loved fiercely and was fiercely loved. She was a dedicated wife and devoted mother. A treasured daughter, Mary Jo was the middle of five girls, and her zest for life and her nurturing ways were unmatched. Her sassy, fiery and fun-loving self made a lasting impression on anyone who was fortunate enough to come into her life and her smile would light up any room.
Mary Jo was born August 15, 1979, the daughter of Paul and Barbara (Lambert) Hermes. She attended St. Mary's in Dixon was graduated from Newman Central Catholic High School in 1997 and from there began her journey in the healthcare field. She attained her Master's of Health Administration from the University of St. Francis ,and went on to become the Chief Administrative Officer at River Forest Medical Campus at West Suburban Medical Center where she found her passion in women's health.
Mary Jo married Angelo Tsokolas on October 29, 2011, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Mary Jo was a member of St. Christina Catholic Church and St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago. She supported and donated to a plethora of causes and organizations.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Angelo Tsokolas; daughter, Sofia Grace Tsokolas; son, James Tsokolas all of Chicago; parents Paul and Barbara Hermes of Dixon; father and mother-in-law, Ted and Stella Tsokolas of Chicago; four sisters, Corrinne (Kyle) Ackman of Dixon, Sarah (John) Stickelmaier of Dunlap, Jennifer (Troy) Morse of Dixon, Jean Hermes of Dixon; two brothers-in law, George Tsokolas; John (Breyen) Tsokolas both of Chicago; nieces and nephews, Drew Ackman, Jake Ackman, Samantha Ackman, Dillon Stickelmaier, Madeline Stickelmaier, Gavin Stickelmaier, Michael Morse; Joe Morse; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe and Pauline Hermes; maternal grandparents, Ken and Jean Lambert; one niece Grace Elizabeth Stickelmaier and one nephew, Charles Patrick Stickelmaier.
Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 11th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon, with Monsignor Daniel Hermes and Father Keith Romke concelebrating. Burial will be at St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, IL. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to A Silver Lining Foundation in Chicago, Newman Catholic High School or St. Mary's Catholic School in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com