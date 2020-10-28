1/1
Mary Jo Krull
Mary Jo Krull

Born: August 12, 1952; Dixon

Died: October 26, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Mary Jo Krull, age 68, of Dixon, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

She was born Aug. 12, 1952 in Dixon, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Rogers) Elliott. Mary Jo had worked at the Quality Inn in Dixon for the past 20 years, and had also worked part time at Open Sesame Day Care. She married Harm Krull on Aug. 11, 1973 in Rockford. He preceded her in death Jan. 19, 1993.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Pitchford.

Mary Jo is survived by her daughters, Amy (Billy) Oliver and Jackie (Nathan Winters) Krull, both of Dixon; six grandchildren, Kylie Wilson, Austin Wilson, Molly Oliver, Will Oliver, Emma Krull and Owen Winters; one sister, Donna (Tony) Mayes; and one brother Tom (Kathy) Elliott, both of Dixon. She is also survived by several stepchildren. She will be missed by her pets, Duke and Smoky Jo.

Visitation will be on Friday Oct. 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home. A private family funeral services will be held on Saturday with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. Face coverings and social distancing required at the visitation and services.

Memorials have been established to Woodlawn Performing Arts Academy and the Granny Rose Animal Shelter.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
