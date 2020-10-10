Mary June Chivers
Born: August 23, 1939; Sterling
Died: September 30, 2020; Gainesville, Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Georgia – Mary June Chivers passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 at 81 years of age in Gainesville, GA. Mary was a remarkable lady who touched a lot of lives in many special ways.
Mary was born in Sterling, Illinois on August 23, 1939. She was a huge animal lover, devoted to many charitable organizations and her favorite things to do were gardening and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkid. Her one of a kind personality, giving nature and forgiving manner are a few of the things that Mary was best known for.
Mary is survived by her sister, Ginny Propheter (husband Pat). She is also survived by her children, Mike Mall (wife Donna), Meg Clemmer (husband Lee), Beth McCauley (husband Hank), and Tom Mall Jr. (wife Nazy). Mary was affectionately known as Mana by her surviving grandchildren, Alex, Michael, Sam, John, and Jess; and great-grandchild, June.
A private memorial service will be held for Mary at the Botanical Gardens in Gainesville, GA on October 15th at 1 p.m. Because Mary had such a love for many charities, her family felt that if anyone would like to send their condolences, she would prefer a contribution made in her name to one of the few chosen charities listed below.
St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1440 Pearce Cir, Gainesville, GA 30501 http://saintmichael.cc
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org
, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA), https://www.aspca.org
, American Cancer Society
, https://www.cancer.org
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, GA 30501 is in charge of arrangements.