Mary K. rosenow
Born: Jan. 30, 1929; Sterling
Died: March 3, 2020
MORRISON â€" Mary K. Rosenow, 91, of Morrison, IL passed away peacefully from causes incident to age, on March 3, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Morrison, with Rev. Anthony Appel officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6th at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery, Morrison.
Memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Odell Library in Morrison have been established.
Mary was born to Wilbur and Emilie Seloover on January 30, 1929 in Sterling, IL, the seventh of eight children and the oldest daughter. She graduated from high school in Sterling in 1947. She later moved to Morrison and worked at General Electric, where she met her husband, Herman. They were married on June 17, 1951, and raised four children together. Herman passed away in 1998.
Mary was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Morrison for over 60 years, attending services every Sunday. All four children were confirmed in the church. Mary also belonged to bridge clubs, loved cats, enjoyed gardening, taught piano, and gave to various charities. She was an avid reader, and loved crosswords and acrostics. She was also a talented seamstress and knitter.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and her husband. We are confident that she is having a joyous reunion with these and other loved ones.
She is survived by four children; Jim (Sandy) Rosenow of Plainfield, IL, Paula (Jim) Nelson of West Des Moines, IA, Brad (Cheri) Rosenow of Las Vegas, NV, and Charlotte (Steve) Miller of Waunakee, WI; her sister, Pat Seloover of Nashville, IL. She also has eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
We are forever grateful to the good people of Morrison for their unending kindness toward our Mom, especially in her declining years;. We were amazed by stories of friends, and sometimes complete strangers, who would step in and help with the groceries, a flat tire, snow shoveling, and other random acts of service, without being asked. A special thanks goes to Kenny, Sharon, and Stan and Teriann for their repeated acts of selfless service.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020