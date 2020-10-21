1/1
Mary Kay Buss
Mary Kay Buss

Born: May 27, 1936; Freeport

Died: October 18, 2020; Freeport

FREEPORT – Mary Kay Buss, 84, of Freeport, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport.

Mary was born May 27, 1936 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Patrick and Kathryn (Tappe) Fahey. She attended Freeport Catholic schools and was a 1954 graduate of Aquin High School. She was united in marriage to Larry Buss December 18, 1954 in Peoria, IL. They spent 46 years of their life in Dixon, and upon retirement they enjoyed traveling until moving back to Freeport, IL in 2005. Mary was a 3-year cancer survivor (diagnosed in 1990) .She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport.

Mary is survived by her husband, Larry Buss of Freeport, IL; son, Kevin M. (Becky) Buss of Sterling, IL; her little friend, Sergio the Parrot; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pat Schmelzle.

Private family funeral Mass will be Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Rev. Kenneth Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

A memorial has been established for Freeport Catholic Schools in Mary's memory.

Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
(815) 938-2470
