Mary L. Wolf



Born: July 2, 1929; Dixon



Died: October 14, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Mary L. Wolf, 91 of Sterling died Wednesday October 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



She was born on July 2, 1929 in Dixon, the daughter of Wayne and Louise (Fischback) Short. Mary had worked throughout her adult life but her most cherished, was her time spent as a foster grandparents at Christ Lutheran School in Sterling.



Survivors include her daughters, Christine (Daniel) Oltmanns of Sterling and Cynthia (Al) Dorko of Kalamzoo, MI; sister, Doris (Frank) Hotchkins of Rockford; five grandchildren, Michele Mandrell, Chad Bryson, Ben Moore, Christopher Ewert and Eldon Oltmanns; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elzora Wolf, Shirley Moore and Alice McNabb; brothers, Wayne Short Jr and Richard Short; and her grandson Thomas Oltmanns.



Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect to allow 25 persons to rotate through for a gathering of friends and family on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. Private memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Daniel Behmlander officiating. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store