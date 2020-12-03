1/1
Mary Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Lane

Born: May 24, 1929; East Grove Township

Died: December 1, 2020; Amboy

Amboy – Mary J. Lane, age 91, of Amboy, IL, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 24, 1929, in East Grove Township in Lee County, IL, the daughter of John and Frieda (Hoffman) Stewart. Mary worked for the Amboy Rug Mill (1950-1956), Borg Warner in Dixon, IL, (1964-1972) and sold Shaklee Natural Products (1972- present). She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy, IL. Mary was an avid flower gardener, reader, and beautiful sewer, especially doll clothes. She also liked to embroider and French knots where her favorite. Mary also was an excellent baker and loved to make sweet rolls. Mary married James Lane on Sept 27, 1950, at St. Patrick Church in Amboy IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband (July 9, 2017); her parents; son, David Lane; brothers, Jack Stewart, Calvin Stewart, Cecil Stewart, Warren Stewart, Chuck Stewart, Harold Stewart; and sisters, Dorothy Dyer Andreas, and Iona Lee.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary "Liz" (Thomas) Peters of Galesburg IL, Patricia (Leonard) Petrie of Dixon IL, Janet (Randel) Bennett of Dixon; and 11 grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) Peters, Paul (Kystra Kurzynski) Peters, Adam (Jamie) Peters, Thomas (Traci) Peters, Christopher (Laura) Petrie, Jennifer (Isaac) Brocker, Stephanie (Michael) Elliott, Michael Petrie, Chad (Brooke) Bennett, David Bennett, Tara (Daniel) Rowe, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy, IL, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am on Thursday Dec. 3, 2020.

Face coverings required at service.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Amboy, IL.

A memorial in Mary's memory can be left to St. Patrick Church in Amboy, IL, and to the Pankhurst Memorial Library in Amboy, IL.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihm-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved