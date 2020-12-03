Mary J. Lane
Born: May 24, 1929; East Grove Township
Died: December 1, 2020; Amboy
Amboy – Mary J. Lane, age 91, of Amboy, IL, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 24, 1929, in East Grove Township in Lee County, IL, the daughter of John and Frieda (Hoffman) Stewart. Mary worked for the Amboy Rug Mill (1950-1956), Borg Warner in Dixon, IL, (1964-1972) and sold Shaklee Natural Products (1972- present). She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy, IL. Mary was an avid flower gardener, reader, and beautiful sewer, especially doll clothes. She also liked to embroider and French knots where her favorite. Mary also was an excellent baker and loved to make sweet rolls. Mary married James Lane on Sept 27, 1950, at St. Patrick Church in Amboy IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband (July 9, 2017); her parents; son, David Lane; brothers, Jack Stewart, Calvin Stewart, Cecil Stewart, Warren Stewart, Chuck Stewart, Harold Stewart; and sisters, Dorothy Dyer Andreas, and Iona Lee.
Mary is survived by her children, Mary "Liz" (Thomas) Peters of Galesburg IL, Patricia (Leonard) Petrie of Dixon IL, Janet (Randel) Bennett of Dixon; and 11 grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) Peters, Paul (Kystra Kurzynski) Peters, Adam (Jamie) Peters, Thomas (Traci) Peters, Christopher (Laura) Petrie, Jennifer (Isaac) Brocker, Stephanie (Michael) Elliott, Michael Petrie, Chad (Brooke) Bennett, David Bennett, Tara (Daniel) Rowe, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy, IL, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am on Thursday Dec. 3, 2020.
Face coverings required at service.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Amboy, IL.
A memorial in Mary's memory can be left to St. Patrick Church in Amboy, IL, and to the Pankhurst Memorial Library in Amboy, IL.
Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com
.