Mary M. Adams



Born: January 7, 1964; Manlius



Died: November 4, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Mary M. Adams, 56, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



Mary was born on January 7, 1964 in Manlius, the daughter of James Merle and Elizabeth (McBride) Olds. She married Robert C. Adams on July 16, 1994 in Rock Falls. Mary had enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, and scrapbooking. She was a Gold Wing Rider along with her husband. She was a great cake baker. However, the utmost importance in her life was her family.



Survivors include her husband; her children, Mitchell Wolf, Maggie Wolf (Kyle Flynn) and Mathew (Sarah) Wolf; her stepchildren, Mary Kay Goodman and Craig (Jodi)Adams; her mother Elizabeth Courtwright; her sister, Donna Olds; her brother, James Olds; her nine grandchildren, Shelby, Skylar, Natalie, Braelynn, Ruby, Gavin, Kendra, Lilly and Ryleigh; and one great-grandchild, Parker.



She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Connie Olds.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be required to allow for a 10-person rotation at a time visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Rock Falls. Burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, rural Dixon.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory.





