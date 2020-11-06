1/1
Mary M. Adams
1964 - 2020
Mary M. Adams

Born: January 7, 1964; Manlius

Died: November 4, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Mary M. Adams, 56, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Mary was born on January 7, 1964 in Manlius, the daughter of James Merle and Elizabeth (McBride) Olds. She married Robert C. Adams on July 16, 1994 in Rock Falls. Mary had enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, and scrapbooking. She was a Gold Wing Rider along with her husband. She was a great cake baker. However, the utmost importance in her life was her family.

Survivors include her husband; her children, Mitchell Wolf, Maggie Wolf (Kyle Flynn) and Mathew (Sarah) Wolf; her stepchildren, Mary Kay Goodman and Craig (Jodi)Adams; her mother Elizabeth Courtwright; her sister, Donna Olds; her brother, James Olds; her nine grandchildren, Shelby, Skylar, Natalie, Braelynn, Ruby, Gavin, Kendra, Lilly and Ryleigh; and one great-grandchild, Parker.

She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Connie Olds.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be required to allow for a 10-person rotation at a time visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Rock Falls. Burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, rural Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
NOV
9
Inurnment
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 5, 2020
We are so sorry a kind sole has left us! She will be missed!!
Tammy & Brian Anderson
Friend
November 5, 2020
Bob, Helen & I from Chapter Q just wanted to express our deepest sympathy to you for the loss of Mary. She was the kindest and most caring person to everyone she met. It was our privilege to have known her over the years. Prayers to you and your family.
James Rusher
Friend
November 5, 2020
Condolences from GWRRA Florida District.
Bill and Cheryl Smith
Friend
November 5, 2020
Our condolences to the family. We knew Mary through the GWRRA. She was such a amazing person. Sending our hugs and prayers
John & Kathy McHugh
Friend
November 5, 2020
Bob and Family,
So very sorry about Mary's passing. Mary was a wonderful person, friend and a great IL District Director!
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with You.
Vicki and Jim Dillard
GWRRA IL Chapter "O"
Vicki and Jim Dillard
Friend
November 5, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with your family during this time. May your happy memories of Mary continue forever!! She finally has her wings!!
Dan & Lynn Rasmussen
Friend
November 4, 2020
So sorry that this happened. Prayers for the family. We, members of GWRRA G2 are grateful for all the time, hard work, and dedication to the Illinois District, Thank You.
David Bierman
Acquaintance
