Mary Morris
1933 - 2020
Mary E. Morris

Born: September 29, 1933; Knobel, AR

Died: June 21, 2020;Rock Falls, IL

ROCK FALLS – Mary E. Morris, 86, of Rock Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. Mary was born in Knobel, AR, on September 29, 1933, the daughter of Clarence and Nancy (Britton) Smith. She married D.J. Morris on September 10, 1960, in Morrison. He predeceased her on August 5, 2016. Mary was employed as a telephone operator at Illinois Bell in Sterling for many years. Mary was also a member of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls.

Survivors include one daughter, Mary Jo Funderberg of Rock Falls; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, D. J.; one sister, Dolly Mann; and five brothers, Bill Smith, John Smith, Jim Smith, Marion Smith, and Clarence Crawford Smith.

Visitation will be held at 10:00-11:00am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Harvest Time Bible Church, 1802 Dixon Rd, Rock Falls, IL. Graveside Service will follow at 11:30am at Coloma Township Cemetery in Rock Falls, with Pastor Dalmus Meeks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harvest Time Bible Church
JUN
26
Service
11:30 AM
Coloma Township Cemetery
