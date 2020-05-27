Mary Risley Keller
Born: June 11, 1926
Died: May 18, 2020
DIXON – Mary Risley Keller, age 93 of Dixon, died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born June 11, 1926, the daughter of Elliott and Viola (Gibson) Risley, eldest of 3 daughters. Mary majored in Russian at Lawrence University, but was called home to help on her family's farm when her father passed. She married J. Richard Keller Aug. 31, 1947 and remained happily married to him until his death in January 2008. She supported her husband Dick's business as his legal secretary for over 50 years.
Mary was fortunate to live as neighbors with her own mother, her sister Pat's family, and her son Bruce's family. She was passionate about gardening, caring for nature, traveling with her husband, and surrounding herself with loved ones. She hosted amazing parties and holiday dinners, and her grandchildren and their friends cherish their memories of the frequent ice cream, cookies, and old-fashioned soaked cherries she offered with winks and smiles. Her family and friends will always admire and miss her sassy, independent, generous, loving personality.
In addition to her beloved husband, Mary was preceded in death by her oldest son. John Keller II; daughter. Candy Rezner; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Keller; and younger sister, Jo Anne Nelson.
Mary is survived by her sister, Patricia Lathe and son Bruce Keller (both of Dixon). She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Maria (Jeff) Dahnke, Barbara (Danny) Nickels, Traci (Dell) Baker, Mary "Cassie" (Kevin) Winchell, Elliott (Katy) Keller, Kristin Keller, Will (Monica) Rezner, and Kimberly Rezner. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Keller; and son-in-law, Ray Rezner.
A private family graveside service was held at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon with Pastor Michael Cole officiating.
A memorial has been established to Serenity Hospice.
Arrangements were made by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online to www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.