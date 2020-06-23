Mary Sue (dawson) Farster



Born: January 10, 1954; Sterling, IL



Died: June 18, 2020; Maricopa, AZ



Maricopa, AZ – On Thursday June 18, 2020, Mary Sue Farster, loving wife and mother of three, passed away after an extended illness peacefully at home in Maricopa, Az, at the age of 66.



Mary Sue, daughter of Bob and Dorothy Dawson, was born on January 10, 1954 in Sterling. Il. She attended St Mary's grade school and Newman High School. She married Greg Farster, her high school sweetheart on February 4, 1972. Making their home in Dixon, and moving later to Spring Valley, IL. Mary Sue and Greg moved to Arizona in 2002.



After moving, she worked for 15 years at Walgreens and retired in 2017. She enjoyed time with her 2 daughters and the many trips she and Greg took.



Mary Sue was preceded in death by her parents and sister Cathy. She is survived by her husband, Greg; daughters, Krista of Mesa, Az, Kayla of Chandler, Az; son, Ryan (Erin) Farster of Dixon IL; sister, Charlotte (Tom) Cooney of Tempe, Az; brother, Ray (Jean) Dawson of Polo, IL; grandsons, Nolan Farster, Drake Farster, and Ethan Farster all of Dixon, IL.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will also be greatly missed by her boxer baby, Meatball.



Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Lakeshore Mortuary 1815 S. Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ., with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mary Sue's name to Boxer Luv Rescue, P.O. Box 47777, Phoenix, AZ 86068 for her favorite furry friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store