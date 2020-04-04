Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Matthew H. Liston

Matthew H. Liston Obituary
Matthew H. Liston

Born: Nov. 5, 1956; Amboy

Died: April 1, 2020; Dixon

AMBOY – Matthew H. Liston, 63, of Amboy died at KSB Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

He was born in Amboy, IL on November 5, 1956, the son of Paul "Pete" and Rosemary (Eisenberg) Liston. He was employed by the city of Amboy, owned and operated the Backroads Bar and Grill in in West Brooklyn, and worked construction. He enjoyed playing pool and softball and was a Chicago Bears and White Sox fan.

He was preceded in death by his father and good friend, Don Donoho.

He is survived by his children, Marty Liston of Belvidere, Greg (Shannon Miller) Liston of Stillman Valley, and Danielle (Pete Alba) Lewis of Dixon; five grandchildren, Tanner Liston, Alexis Shoemaker, Adisen Liston, Carson Alba, Adilyn Alba; one great-grandson, Avery Johnson; mother, Rosemary Liston, 2 sisters, Linda (Gilbert) Leffelman and Nancy (Mark) Montavon all of Amboy; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Patrick Catholic Church in Amboy, and burial will be in St Patrick Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Remember
