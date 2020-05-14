Rev. Mel and Marian Hough
Born: May 1, 1930;, Flora; July 4, 1932, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Died: May 8, 2020, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; May 9, 2020, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Penn. – The Rev. M. Melvin Hough, 90, died May 8, 2020, at Homestead Village in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. His wife, Marian Patton Hough, 87, died April 9, 2020, also at Homestead.
Former residents of both Sterling and Rock Falls, the Houghs would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 2.
Mel was pastor of the First Congregational Churches in Sterling and, later, Prophetstown. He held leadership posts within the Illinois Conference of the United Church of Christ and was a delegate to the denomination's national General Synod. He also served the Sumner-Bethlehem Congregational Christian Churches and Shabbona UCC, all in Illinois. He was associate pastor at Covenant United Methodist Church in Lancaster. Prior to retirement, he was administrator of Good Shepherd Manor in Barrington, Illinois.
Born in Flora, Illinois, on May 1, 1930, Mel was a son of Maurice and Maude Rule Hough. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He was also a postgraduate student at Lancaster Theological Seminary.
Marian retired as a nurse manager at CGH Medial Center in Sterling, a community she served through numerous organizations including the YWCA as its president. Prior to her role at CGH, she worked at hospitals in Lancaster as well as DeKalb and Lawrenceville, Illinois. She started her nursing career as an industrial nurse at Alcoa in Lancaster.
Born in Lancaster on July 4, 1932, she was the daughter of Charles P. and Naomi Hammond Patton. She attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing.
The Houghs are survived by three children, Barbara, wife of Dr. Gerald G. Huesken, Lancaster; D. Mark, husband of Sheila (Anderson), Lititz, Pennsylvania; and Beth, wife of Leopold Gorecki, Yardley, Pennsylvania. They are also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Marian's brothers, Jay Patton and James Patton, both of Lancaster County, also survive.
Mel was preceded in death by brothers Bernard and Leonard Hough and sister Lois Schweizer.
Gifts in the couple's memory can be made to the Homestead Endowment Fund at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 14, 2020.