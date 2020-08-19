1/1
Melvin D. "Mel" Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin D. 'Mel' Wagner

Born: May 21, 1957; Sterling

Died: August 17, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS, IL – Melvin D. "Mel" Wagner, 63, of Rock Falls, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

He was born on May 21, 1957 in Sterling, IL, the son of Billy D. and Carrie B. (Trivett) Wagner. Mel worked as an auto mechanic for many years with the late Melvin Hohn, and then, he worked at Jesse's Auto Repair in Rock Falls. The past 3 years, he worked at Allied-Locke in Dixon. Mel enjoyed following NASCAR and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine; his daughter, Nichole Gonzalez of Metamora, IL; his mother Carrie Blevins of Damascus, VA; his stepfather, Bill White; his grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia and Carleanna Gonzalez; and his aunt, Margaret Wagner Allen of Erlander, KY.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy; his stepfather, Herbert Blevins; his grandson, Colton Gonzalez; his first wife, Janet; his paternal grandparents, Ward and Carrie Wagner; and his maternal grandparents, Lepord and Ollie Trivett.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a 50-person at a time public visitation, to be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved