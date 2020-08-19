Melvin D. 'Mel' Wagner



Born: May 21, 1957; Sterling



Died: August 17, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS, IL – Melvin D. "Mel" Wagner, 63, of Rock Falls, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



He was born on May 21, 1957 in Sterling, IL, the son of Billy D. and Carrie B. (Trivett) Wagner. Mel worked as an auto mechanic for many years with the late Melvin Hohn, and then, he worked at Jesse's Auto Repair in Rock Falls. The past 3 years, he worked at Allied-Locke in Dixon. Mel enjoyed following NASCAR and fishing.



Survivors include his wife, Elaine; his daughter, Nichole Gonzalez of Metamora, IL; his mother Carrie Blevins of Damascus, VA; his stepfather, Bill White; his grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia and Carleanna Gonzalez; and his aunt, Margaret Wagner Allen of Erlander, KY.



He was preceded in death by his father, Billy; his stepfather, Herbert Blevins; his grandson, Colton Gonzalez; his first wife, Janet; his paternal grandparents, Ward and Carrie Wagner; and his maternal grandparents, Lepord and Ollie Trivett.



Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a 50-person at a time public visitation, to be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.





