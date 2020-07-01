Melvin F. Berogan
Born: March 4, 1933; Amboy
Died: June 29, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Melvin F. Berogan, 87, of Sterling died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 4, 1933, in Amboy, the son of Harry C. and Laura Mae (Hobbs) Berogan. He served in the in US Army during the Korean War. Melvin married Donna M. Clevenger on April 13, 1956 in Rock Falls. She died October 18, 2013. He had worked for 38 years at the Parrish Alford plant of Northwestern Steel and Wire Co in Rock Falls. Melvin was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Sterling and volunteered at the church for various activities. He was a member of the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902. He had enjoyed bowling and was a Rock Falls Rocket fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Brenda (John) Fox; his son, Bryan (Lori) Berogan; his sister, Harriett Moore; his brother, Donald (Christine) Berogan; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother, Levi.
Private family visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., n Rock Falls. Burial with military honors will conclude at Coloma Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene.
To view this service at 11 a.m. o to https://www.facebook.com/159222767484580/live/
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.