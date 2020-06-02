Merle W. Hordewel
Merle W. Horwedel

Born: April 19, 1931; Sterling

Died: May 29, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Merle W. Horwedel, 89 of Sterling, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Regency Care in Sterling.

Merle was born April 29, 1931, in Sterling, the son of Walter and Selma (Ljusnes) Horwedel. He married Gloria Ann Ginther on September 1, 1956 in Clinton, IA.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Ann; three sons, Chad Horwedel of Bolingbrook, Michael Horwedel of Rock Falls, and Eric (Shawna Alexander) Horwedel of Rockford; one daughter, Merle Lynn (Phil Andrew) White of Webster City, IA; one sister, Mary Lou Feczko of Dixon; and four grandchildren, Calvin Horwedel of Bolingbrook, Katerina Horwedel of CO, Alexzander Horwedel of Rock Falls and Isaak Horwedel also of Rock Falls.

Private family services will take place at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling, with military rites. Drivethrough visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, in Sterling.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.
