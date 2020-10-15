1/1
Merle Wolfley
1933 - 2020

Merle G. Wolfley

Born: June 5, 1933; Morrison

Died: October 13, 2020; Sterling

Sterling - Merle G. Wolfley, 87 of Sterling, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Merle was born on June 5, 1933, in Morrison, the son of Glen and Helen (Isenhart) Wolfley. He was a United States Army Veteran. Merle married Lucille Hinrichs on May 6, 1956 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2017. Merle worked at Steel Ball in Sterling for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sterling.

Survivors include four daughters, Debbie Marweg of Sterling, Mary Ann (Dave) Rose of DeKalb, Lori Dewey of Sterling and Pam Sorenson of Sterling; one son, Michael (Monica) Wolfley of Dixon; one sister, Velma (Allen) Randall of Rock Falls; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two brothers, LaVerne Wolfley and Clyde Wolfley; one sister, Lois Christians; one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation allowing 25 people at a time on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private family funeral service will follow with Pastor Makayla Dahleen officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
