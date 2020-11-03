1/
Michael A. Koehler
Michael A. Koehler

Born: July 31, 1948; Sterling

Died: November 1, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Michael A. Koehler, 72, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon of natural causes.

He was born on July 31, 1948 in Sterling, the son of Omar and Dorothy Koehler. He attended St. Mary Grade School in Sterling and St. Andrew Grade School in Rock Falls, graduating from Rock Falls High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Carol Chapinski in 1971. They divorced in 1993. Mike had worked at National Manufacturing in Sterling for 25 years. He enjoyed playing euchre and listening to music.

Surviving are his children, Sheila Koehler and Nathan (Jessie) Koehler both of Dixon, Alicia Koehler of Sterling and Ryan (Kristin) Koehler of Abilene, TX; his beloved grandchildren, Tawnee Quilhot, Ravyn McCarty (Antonio Aguilar), Dallas Lopez, Jordan Ramirez, Jason Ramirez, Kathleen Withrow, Gabrielle Koehler, Michael Koehler, Iisa Schuneman, Jacob Schuneman, Dustie Koehler, Austin Koehler, and AshlynKoehler; great-grandchildren, Ryder, Iris, Jovi, Kaylee, Bentley, Memphis and Ayden; his three brothers, Charles (Marge) Koehler of Rock Falls, Donald (Donna) Koehler of Rock Falls and Robert (Barbara) Koehler of Crystal Lake; and three sisters, Mary (James) Starr of Rock Falls, Kay (David) Osbourn of Huntley and Shirley(Kevin) Brockwell of Polo.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no services ,and cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements byMcDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

A memorial will be established in his memory.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
