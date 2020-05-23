Michael A. McCaherty
Michael A. McCaherty

Born: Sept. 17, 1955; Dixon

Died: May 20, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – Michael A. McCaherty, age 64, of Dixon died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon.

He was born Sept. 17, 1955 in Dixon, the son of Carroll "T.V." and Izetta Blanche (Martin) McCaherty. Mike had worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire and for Walter C Knack Co.He enjoyed reading, fishing, and loved his dog, Bailey. Mike hunted with his brother, dad and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law. George W Crafton and Richard D Guenzler; and nephew, Jonathon Michael McCaherty.

Mike is survived by one brother. Patrick McCaherty of Dixon; three sisters, Carole (Howie Mighell) Crafton of Dixon, Cheryl Guenzler of Mt Carroll, Kathy (Rich) Kelly of Grand Detour, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private family burial of cremains will be at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials have been established to Serenity Hospice and Home and the Granny Rose Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
