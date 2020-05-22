Michael B. "Mike" Null
Michael B. 'Mike' Null

Died: May 20, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Michael B. "Mike" Null, 69, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Pleasant View Rehab and Health Care Center in Morrison.

The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
