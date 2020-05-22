Michael B. 'Mike' Null
Died: May 20, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Michael B. "Mike" Null, 69, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Pleasant View Rehab and Health Care Center in Morrison.
The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 22, 2020.