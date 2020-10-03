1/1
Michael Chester Duncan
Michael Chester Duncan

Born: August 10, 1952

Died: September 27, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Michael Chester Duncan, 68, of Rock Falls, died September 27, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling, due to a prior illness.

He was born August 10, 1952. He worked many years for Kreider Services and Rock River Gardens as a health technician. He married Sheila J. Stewart on August 28, 1986 in Dixon. He loved fishing, watching movies, spending time with his family and playing cards with his friends.

He served 20-plus years in the Army until he retired in February of 2000.

Survivors include three daughters, Charlene (Tomy) Sailor of Hoxie, Arkansas. Carol Stevens of Amboy and Cindy Hill of Hoxie, Arkansas; three sons, Kevin (Jeri) Stewart of Ava, Missouri, Eddie (Sharon Ashmead) McClard of Gainesville, Missouri and J.C. (Danik) Wilson of Harmon; seven grandchildren, Edward (Rosi) McClard, Emily (Tim) Price, Rosi (Luke) Helt, Brienna Rockwood, Killian Vayda, Tavin Barlow and Zaelen Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Dominic McClard, Vanessa Rockwood, and Odin Vayda; and good friend, Clifford Sturgeon of Rock Falls.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Duncan; and two sons, Roy (Sam) McClard and Kenneth (Rusty) McClard.

There will be no funeral services or visitation. A celebration of life is being planned in the spring of 2021.

Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 3, 2020.
