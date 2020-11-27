Michael 'Mike' L. Eisele
Born: June 25, 1975; Rockford
Died: November 22, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Michael "Mike" Lee Eisele, 45, of Dixon formerly of Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at home. He owned and operated his own moving company, Champion Movers located in Texas.
Michael was born June 25, 1975, in Rockford, IL, the son of Randy and Deborah (Ford) Eisele. He enjoyed rock hunting, camping and classic cars. Michael had a vast knowledge and passion for all sorts of music, but most of all loved spending time with his family.
Michael is survived by his fiancé, Renee Myers of Dixon; five children, Zoey Myers of Dixon, Zain Farster of Hutto, TX, Jacob Eisele of Dixon, Jason Eisele of Dixon, Thomas Eisele of Dixon; grandson, Wesley Farster; mother, Deborah Eisele of Dixon; brother, Benjamin Eisele of Dixon; grandson, maternal grandfather, Bobby Ford of Dixon; beloved dog, Lady Bird and many cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Randy M. Eisele; brother, Jason Eisele; maternal grandmother, Frances Luella Ford; paternal grandparents, Tex and Betty Eisele.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2to 4 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the family of Michael Eisele.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
