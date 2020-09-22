Michael L. Flynn



Born: June 22, 1938; Amboy, IL



Died: September 17, 2020; Sterling, IL



STERLING – Michael L. Flynn, 82, of Sterling, died September 17, 2020, at his home.



He was born on June 22, 1938, in Amboy, IL, the son of James LeRoy and Edna Marie (Paschal) Flynn. He married Louise Aldrich on June 20, 1959, in Sterling. She died December 11, 2011. Mike was employed as a hooker at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co for 37 years retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, putting puzzles together, and building bird houses. Mike was an avid CUBS fan and liked to watch WWF wrestling.



Survivors include two daughters: Maureen Leal (Matthew Frey) and Margaret (Clark) Franks both of Rock Falls; five sons, LeRoy Flynn of Sterling, Tony Flynn (Neil Roselieb) of Sterling, Phillip (Marlene) Flynn of Rock Falls, Ted Flynn, and Joseph Flynn both of Sterling; his four sisters, LaVonne (Bonnie) Williams of Rock Falls, Arlene Kimmer of Clinton, IA, Carol (Bill) Geopfert of Argyle, WI, and Mary (Ed) Jacobsen of Dubuque, IA; his brother William "Bill" Flynn of Milledgeville; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise; his infant daughter Barbara; two sisters, Lucille Huggins and Lorraine Bailey; two brothers, LaVerne "Joe" Flynn and Frank Flynn; two daughters-in-law, Dottie Flynn and Robin Flynn.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a public visitation to allow 50 persons at a time to attend on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10 - 11:15 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1 st Avenue in Sterling.



Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery.





