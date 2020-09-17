Michael R. LoveBorn: October 23, 1951; RockfordDied: September 15, 2020; SterlingROCK FALLS – Michael R. Love, 68, of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.He was born on October 23, 1951 in Rockford, the son of Arthur and Essie (Roberts) Love. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Mike married the former Mary Kelly on September 4, 1990 in Robinson, IL. He was employed at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co for over 30 years until they closed. He then worked at Clover Hills Appliance as a delivery person, and later worked at the Whiteside County Senior Center as a driver. He had enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, riding his trike and kayaking.Survivors include his wife, Mary; his daughters, Melissa Love and Jessica Love . both of Sterling; his son, Michael Love of Effingham, IL; his brother, Curt (Donna) Love of Marshalltown, IL; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Love.There will be no public services conducted, and cremation will take place. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Tails Shelter.