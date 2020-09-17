1/1
Michael R. Love
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. Love

Born: October 23, 1951; Rockford

Died: September 15, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Michael R. Love, 68, of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

He was born on October 23, 1951 in Rockford, the son of Arthur and Essie (Roberts) Love. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Mike married the former Mary Kelly on September 4, 1990 in Robinson, IL. He was employed at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co for over 30 years until they closed. He then worked at Clover Hills Appliance as a delivery person, and later worked at the Whiteside County Senior Center as a driver. He had enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, riding his trike and kayaking.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; his daughters, Melissa Love and Jessica Love . both of Sterling; his son, Michael Love of Effingham, IL; his brother, Curt (Donna) Love of Marshalltown, IL; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Love.

There will be no public services conducted, and cremation will take place. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Tails Shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved