Michael Regalado



Born: November 13, 1930



Died: September 5, 2020



Sterling – Michael Regalado, 89, of Sterling, IL, died September 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family in Englewood, CO.



The son of Jose (Alex) and Antonia (Gonzales) Regalado, Michael worked as a brick mason at Northwestern Steel and Wire for 44 years. After retiring, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the games with a cup of black coffee. He was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sterling, IL.



His survivors include, his wife, Margaret Regalado (Delgado); Step-son, Joseph Guerrero; daughter, Monica Herrick; six grandchildren, Justin Guerrero, Danielle Ferrara, Michael Johnson, Katie Barbosa, Joseph Johnson, and Kelsey Guerrero; three great-grandsons, Elijah Ferrara, Josiah Ferrara, and Christian Johnson; two brothers and one sister, Thomas Regalado, Louis Regalado, and Silvia Manzano (Regalado).



He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and two brothers.



Service Information: Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, a private memorial will be held for the immediate family at St Mary's Catholic Church, Sterling, IL, in November. Details will be provided by the family.





