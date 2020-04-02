|
|
Michael David Sproul
Born: April 1, 1963; Sterling
Died: March 27, 2020; Verona, Wisconsin
VERONA, Wis. – Michael "Mike" Sproul, age 56, of Verona, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, after a 4-year courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born April 1, 1963 in Sterling, Ill., the son of David and Gloria (Waldschmidt) Sproul. He married Vicki Anderson on January 29, 1994 in Madison, Wis.
Michael was educated in Sterling, graduating with the SHS Class of 1981. He then entered Iowa State in Ames, Iowa and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1986. He began his career with the Illinois DOT in Dixon. He then moved to Wisconsin and worked for various engineering firms. His last job was with Wisconsin DOT, and he worked in the City of Madison. He was a very athletic man who was a very active Triathelete, competing in the Wisconsin Ironman and many other races throughout the states. One of his oncology doctors called him "Ironman." He exercised every day after work, and loved to go down to the Union by the Lake to rest and relax with family and friends. It seemed like he knew everyone in Madison.
He was an avid Homebrewer, and was a member of the Madison Brew Club. He won the Madison Brewers Competition one year, and enjoyed the fellowship of the hundreds of Homebrewers. He was also very talented in building skills. He built his own garage that was named "Garagemahal,"because it was bigger than their house. He held a Garagemahal party for 14 years for hundreds of family and friends. If he did not know how to do something, he took a class and learned how. He was very generous in helping others with their projects. He was known for making bracelets out of bicycle spokes. He gave them to many, who wear them with pride.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his fur babies, Gus and Elsa; one brother, Kevin of Sterling; three sisters, Lori (John) Farley of Kansas, Diana (Patrick) Prescott of Ohio and Julia (Jeffrey) Kime of Bolingbrook; 11 nieces and nephews and their spouses; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; his in-laws, Andy and Marsha Anderson; his brother-in-law, Dan; sister-in law, Valerie; aunts, Phyllis Conklen, Jake Wike, Betty (Hugh)Miller, and Darlene Waldschmidt; uncles, Dick (Erless) Waldschmidt, and Henry (Marty) Waldschmidt. He was a member of the Family Waldschmidt (Clan) of 550 plus relatives.
He was preceded in death by Grandpa Henry and Grandma Lillian Waldschmidt; Grandpa Clyde Sproul and Grandma Florence Mason; aunts, uncles and many cousins. A celebration of his life will be in Wisconsin at a later date.
Michael's wish was for people to become blood donors and to signup to donate stem cells. Without blood transfusions and stem cells, his 4-year battle would have been much shorter.