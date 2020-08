Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael 'Mike' Sproul



Died: March 27, 2020



VERONA, Wis.- Michael "Mike" Sproul, 56, of Verona, Wisconsin, died Friday, March 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling. The family will meet outside the church after the service. Masks will be required.





