Michael T. Newhouse
Michael T. newhouse

Born: June 11, 1965; St. Louis

Died: November 15, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Michael T. Newhouse, 55, of Sterling, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Michael was born June 11, 1965 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Charles and Evelyn (Grebe) Newhouse.

Survivors include his parents, Evelyn (Ronnie) Henson of Sterling; three brothers, Charles (Shawnee) Newhouse Jr. of Cedar Hill, MO, Mark (Shari) Henson of Rock Falls, and David (Melissa) Henson of Milledgeville; two sisters, Tina (John) Weems of Dixon and Pamela (Michael) Goessman of Deer Grove; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 at Shalom Assembly of Yahweh. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Shalom Assembly of Yahweh with Dwayne Wilson officiating. Burial will take place following the funeral at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

Arrangements have been completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation of Sterling.

A memorial has been established and may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home at P.O Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family..


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 18, 2020.
